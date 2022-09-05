CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $62,998.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00081663 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

