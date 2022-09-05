ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.05. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.