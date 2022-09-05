ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.
ContraFect Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.05. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.54.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
