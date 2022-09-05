Contrasting Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Peers

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arbe Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 226 1626 2815 51 2.57

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.18%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.02% -6.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ rivals have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.80 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.52

Arbe Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arbe Robotics rivals beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

