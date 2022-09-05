Contrasting Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gorilla Technology Group and Clearwater Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55

Profitability

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Gorilla Technology Group.

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A -80.44% 5.56% Clearwater Analytics -3.68% 1.94% 1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Clearwater Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million 14.00 -$8.21 million ($0.06) -247.29

Gorilla Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Gorilla Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.