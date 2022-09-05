Convex Finance Price Tops $5.26 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00026655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $354.63 million and $5.40 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,335,083 coins and its circulating supply is 67,381,460 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

