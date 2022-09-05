Cosmos Price Reaches $12.84 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $298.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.84 or 0.00064651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,891.81 or 1.00124485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024689 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

