Cosmos Price Reaches $12.84 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $298.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.84 or 0.00064651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,891.81 or 1.00124485 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024689 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.