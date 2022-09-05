Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.68.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $56.98 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

