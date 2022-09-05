Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €256.00 ($261.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

EPA:RI opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

