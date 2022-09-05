Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 7.9% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Crown worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. 49,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,826. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

