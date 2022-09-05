Crypterium Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Crypterium is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins and its circulating supply is 81,037,985 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

