CUTcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $544,083.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00095203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00258938 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

