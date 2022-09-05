CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

CYBR opened at $137.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

