Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $917,668.86 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $34.92 or 0.00175958 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $917,668.86 and $5.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00660373 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

