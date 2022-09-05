DA Davidson Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $40.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

