DAD (DAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $633,480.00

DAD (DAD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $633,480.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

