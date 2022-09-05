Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

