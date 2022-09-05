DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $36,145.97 and approximately $67.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022114 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

