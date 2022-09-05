Decentral Games Hits One Day Volume of $615,355.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $615,355.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 565,453,237 coins and its circulating supply is 564,810,037 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

