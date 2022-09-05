Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

DE traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $362.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,254. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

