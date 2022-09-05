DeFi Pulse Index Price Reaches $87.97 on Exchanges (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $49.17 million and $582,385.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $87.97 or 0.00445556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,742.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00134103 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022289 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

