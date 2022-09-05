Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,318. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

