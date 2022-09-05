Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Adobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.1% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 36.1% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $368.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.