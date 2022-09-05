Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 439,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,542. The company has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

