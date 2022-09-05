Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.33. 52,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

