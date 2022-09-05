Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 145,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Allstate by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

ALL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.48. 46,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,615. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

