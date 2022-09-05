Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,643 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $20.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $580.62. 20,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.