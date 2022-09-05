Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 915 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.90. 124,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.46. The company has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

