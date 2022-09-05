Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

