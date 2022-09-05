Dev Protocol Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $406,685.89 and $320.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

