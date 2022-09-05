DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DIAMOND coin can now be bought for approximately $23.67 or 0.00119219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 3% against the US dollar. DIAMOND has a total market capitalization of $13,044.43 and approximately $56,176.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

