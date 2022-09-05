Digitalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $101,737.49 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.98 or 0.08040587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00181862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00304568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00794797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00618115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001191 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,476,941 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

