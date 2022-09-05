Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 107,372 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $569,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. 927,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,331,150. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

