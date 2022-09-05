Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 117,817 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of PepsiCo worth $1,002,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.66. 241,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

