Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 178,823 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Micron Technology worth $735,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.33. 819,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,184. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

