Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,075,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,121,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 473.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 113.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 252,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 311,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

