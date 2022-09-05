Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Walt Disney worth $907,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 459,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.