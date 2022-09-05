Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,174,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $641,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

KR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 259,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.