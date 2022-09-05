Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.28 billion and approximately $230.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025985 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00304473 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000372 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
