Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.28 billion and approximately $230.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00304473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001205 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

