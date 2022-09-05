Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Acquired by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,818 shares during the quarter. Doma comprises 1.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.21% of Doma worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $50,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMA stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $192.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 308,135 shares of company stock worth $251,291 over the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

