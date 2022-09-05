Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Purchases C$212,400.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.07. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$524.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.