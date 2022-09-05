Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

