DOOR (DOOR) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One DOOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and $11,407.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022297 BTC.

About DOOR

DOOR is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

