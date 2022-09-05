Dow Chemical Co. DE Has $11.76 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Dow Chemical Co. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dow Chemical Co. DE owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.21. 427,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,561. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

