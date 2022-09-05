DragonVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $393,321.62 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $393,321.62 and approximately $199.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00629725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00269547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016963 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

