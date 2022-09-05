Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 413.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238,178 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

