Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $194.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after buying an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $167.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

