Efforce (WOZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $686,132.00

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Efforce coin can now be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $48.09 million and $686,132.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022167 BTC.

About Efforce

WOZX is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

