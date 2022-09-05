Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1,000.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00304086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001222 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,817,801 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

