Electric Vehicle Zone Hits One Day Volume of $57,459.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $57,459.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015805 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.