Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
MSN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.